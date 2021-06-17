Kiara Advani Poses Nude For Dabboo Ratnani Calendar

Bollywood actress Kiara Advani is one of the popular stars in Telugu and Hindi. In fact, she became a popular star after her Telugu debut 'Bharat Ane Nenu'. She was paired opposite Mahesh Babu and the film turned out to be a huge money-spinner at the box office. Post Bharat Ane Nenu, she also worked with top Telugu hero Ram Charan in Vinaya Vidheya Rama, but the film was a box office disaster.

The actress is currently busy with a slew of films and ads in Bollywood. Ace fashion photographer Dabboo Ratnani has chosen Kiara Advani for his annual calendar. Kiara Advani's latest pictures from the photo shoot have gone viral and being widely circulated on all social media platforms. For the shoot, Kiara left her locks open and is seen laying on the sand, topless. With minimal make-up and multiple rings on her fingers, Kiara looks stunning.

If you haven't seen it yet, here are pictures from Kiara's shoot for celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani who brings out annual calendar every year

Kiara also regarded this year's picture as her most favourite amongst the three. The 'Kabir Singh' actor made her debut on Dabboo Ratnani's calendar in 2019, wearing an embellished blue jean jacket.

Last year, Kiara's shoot for Daboo's calendar made the headlines and also set the internet on fire for posing with just a leaf. This is the third time in a row that Kiara has shot for Dabboo Ratnani's calendar.

On the career front, Kiara Advani is gearing up for the release of 'Shershaah', post which the actress will be seen in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' and Shashank Khaitan's untitled next amongst others. Kollywood director Shankar is also said to be in talks with Kiara to cast her in his movie with Ram Charan.