Khiladi Will Become Biggest Hit In Ravi Teja's Career: Satyanarayana Koneru

Satyanarayana Koneru has produced Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja's February 11th release, Khiladi directed by Ramesh Verma. This is Ravi Teja's Stylish film to date and is being co-produced by Bollywood production company Pen Studios and A Studios. The upcoming film with the tagline 'Play Smart' is being made on Havish Productions. The film, starring Dimple Hayati and Meenakshi Chaudhary as the heroines, will be released simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi on February 11. Producer Satyanarayana Koneru spoke to the media on the occasion.

How did Khiladi happen?

Ramesh Verma narrated me the story of Khiladi and I just loved it completely. I said it would be apt for Ravi Teja. The star also heard the story and agreed to do it immediately. Writer Srikanth wrote dialogues for the film. Ravi Teja immediately gave us the dates. I believed in the story. I earlier believed in the story of Rakshasudu which was a hit. I told Ravi Teja that I am making this film and it will become the biggest hit in his career.

About Khiladi:

Although it is a regular commercial film, it is a must-watch movie for the whole family. No movie has come up with such a point till now. We are coming up with a new concept. It is a perfect Bollywood movie. We shot few scenes in Italy which are of Hollywood standard. The movie has been made as a very stylish entertainer. Production values are also rich. I have faith in my film. I’m saying this after watching the movie.

Giving the Director a costly gift:

Ramesh Varma showed me this movie. I really liked it. Thus, I wanted to give him something. That’s why I presented him the car as a gift. The film is going to be a blockbuster hit.

How did you enter the film industry?

I have educational institutions and other businesses. I have entered the film industry for my son, Havish. Initially, I made films just for Havish. But now, we are planning films on a large scale.

About Hindi Release:

We teamed up with Pen Studios to take this story to the Pan India level. The film is being released in Telugu as well as Hindi.

About February 11th Release.

Initially, I was also skeptical about the film’s release on February 11th. I doubted whether Ramesh Verma will deliver the content on time? But he took it as a challenge. The film is ready and is ready for release. We sought permission to delay Night Curfew by another hour. If we get it, we can screen four shows in AP. We are releasing in more theaters in Nizam. We will have a solo release. No other big movie may come out until February 25th. I believe that Khiladi will not have a competition.

Future Plans:

So far, I have set up engineering colleges. But now I want to build a university completely for Entertainment Industry. I acquired a hundred acres of land in Pragathi Nagar, Hyderabad. In this University, I want to focus more on entertainment. I want to build a world-class entertainment-based university.

About the Film Music:

Devi Sri Prasad is a perfect choice and he provided wonderful music. Five songs released so far have become hits. Everyone is praising the film's music. Both the heroines did well.

Grand Release:

It will get a massive release as there are no other releases in Telugu. We are releasing this film on a large scale all over the world. There will be no competition for the film in Hindi either. I believe the movie will do very well in Hindi as well.

