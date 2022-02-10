Khiladi First Day Collection Prediction

Mass Maharaj Ravi Teja's Khiladi has become talk of the town on social media. Just two days left for the film to hit the big screens. Last night, the pre-release event was held in Hyderabad, several video clips of Ravi Teja's speech at the Khiladi pre-release event are widely being circulated on social media.

The film has generated much hype among the movie buffs. The advance booking for the film has opened in a few areas. Looking at the advance bookings, we could predict that Ravi Teja's Khiladi will collect Rs 5 cr plus on the opening day at the box office.

This is just an estimated collection based on buzz and advance booking of tickets. The film could even earn more than the estimated figure.

Khiladi is directed by Ramesh Varma and produced by Satyanarayana Koneru under A Studios. Arjun Sarja, Unni Mukundan, Meenakshi Chaudhary, and Dimple Hayathi will appear in prominent roles.

