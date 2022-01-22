Khatron ke Khiladi Season 12 Contestants List With Photos

One cannot deny the fact that Khatron ke Khiladi is one of the most adventurous shows in Hindi. It's been more than six months, Khatron ke Khiladi season 11 ended which was won by Arjun Bijlani.

Now, show buffs are eagerly waiting for another new season of Khatron ke Khiladi. The show will be getting launched in March or April.

The show organizers seem to have finalized a few contestants for the new season. Take a look at their list with their Instagram profiles: