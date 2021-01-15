KGG Chapter 2 Teaser Rewrites Records, Yash Fans Celebrate

Actor Yash is a man of the moment. It has been more than four days that much-awaited and highly anticipated teaser of KGF Chapter 2 has dropped on the internet. Yash starrer 'KGF: Chapter-2' teaser went viral on all social media platforms in no time. The teaser of KGF Chapter 2 has created a huge record by garnering over 150 million views on YouTube. On the other hand, Yash's KGF-Chapter 2 has become the most liked teaser on Youtube with one million views. We don't know how Yash could be feeling for this fantastic response but Yash fans are over the moon for a new record. We just can't imagine once the film opens in theatres.

It is a multilingual venture and will be released in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi. The film is written and directed by Prashanth Neel. It is produced by Vijay Kiragandur.

KGF 2 stars Rocking Star Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Prakash Raj, Malvika Avinash, Achyuth Kumar, Ayyappa P. Sharma, Rao Ramesh, Eshwari Rao, Archana Jois, T. S. Nagabharana, Saran, Avinash, Lakki Lakshman, Vashishta Simha, Harish Rai, Dinesh Mangalore, Tarak, Ramachandra Raju, Vinay Bidappa, Ashok Sharma, Mohan Juneja, Govinda Gowda, John Kokken, Srinivas Murthy.