KGF Second Day Collections: Yash Movie Dominates Beast at Box Office

Yash's latest outing KGF 2 is making all the loud noises on social media. Not to mention, everyone around are discussing KGF 2 and about the film's business at the box office. The film is smashing every possible record at the worldwide box office.

For the unversed, Yash's KGF 2 made a business of a whopping Rs 134 gross in India alone. Speaking about KGF 2 collections, the film has reportedly earned Rs 70 cr plus on second day at the box office.

KGF 2 total collections of two days is likely to be close to Rs 200 cr plus. The makers are yet to announce the official collections of KGF 2. The makers are looking forward to holding a thank you meet to thank the audience for making KGF 2 a massive hit in just two days of its release.

KGF 2 is directed by Prashanth Neel and produced by by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner, Homable films. Sanjay Dutt, Raveena, Srinidhi Shetty among others are seen in key roles.

