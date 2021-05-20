KGF Director Prashanth Neel Suprise Gift To Jr NTR Fans

Looks like Jr NTR’s birthday this year is turning out to be better than the previous ones. You may ask how and why? Over the past few days, there have been reports that Jr NTR will team up with Sandalwood director Prashanth Neel who rose to fame with KGF: Chapter 1. On the occasion of Jr NTR birthday, Prashanth has surprised Telugu audience and hard-core fans of Jr NTR by making an official announcement about their collaboration for a new movie.

Prashanth Neel wrote on his Twitter, thus....

The only soil that is worth remembering is the one soaked in blood!!

Cant wait to make this one with the one and only force @tarak9999#NTR31 it is!!

Wishing you a safe birthday brother 💫

Wishing for a successful collaboration @MythriOfficial @NTRArtsOfficial.#HappyBirthdayNTR pic.twitter.com/jtfYbZ1LCE — Prashanth Neel (@prashanth_neel) May 20, 2021

Meanwhile, Prashanth Neel is working with Prabhas for Salaar and they have wrapped up the first schedule last month. Currently, the second schedule of Salaar has been paused owing to the pandemic. On the other hand, Prashanth Neel is also awaiting the release of KGF: Chapter 2 which is slated for release on July 16, 2021. While coming to Jr NTR, he will next be seen in the much-awaited film ‘RRR’, which is being directed by Rajamouli and produced by Danayya.