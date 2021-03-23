KGF Director Prashanth Neel Fixes Muhurat For Allu Arjun Movie Launch

There's no need to give an introduction to KGF Director Prashanth Neel because he has proved himself as the best filmmaker with KGF: Chapter 1. Post-KGF, Prashanth Neel has become the most sought after filmmakers in Telugu and Kannada. There are several top stars in Kannada but Prashanth Neel is looking forward to work with Telugu actors. For those who joined late to the story, a while back, Prashanth Neel had spotted at Geetha Arts of Allu Aravind. Prashanth Neel pictures went viral in no time.

There was a buzz that Prashanth Neel next film will be with Allu Arjun. Recently, During the Chavvu Kaburu Challaga media interaction, Bunny Vas who's the brother of Allu Arjun promised that Allu Arjun-Prashanth Neel's film will definitely be on cards. As expected, the film seems to have found a good date to launch the film. According to our trusted sources, Allu Arjun-Prashanth Neel's new film is likely to get launch on April 13 which is in next month. Before jumping to the conclusion will wait for an official confirmation from the makers end.

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun will next be seen in Pushpa and the film is helmed by Sukumar. On the other hand, Prashanth Neel is working on Prabhas' Salaar and the second schedule of the film is expected to begin shortly. Watch this space for all Tollywood updates. We will keep our ears and eyes open for our dear viewers.