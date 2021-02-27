KGF Director Hails Dhruva Sarja's Immense Passion, Love For Cinema in Pogaru

Director Prashanth Neel became an overnight sensation with the movie 'KGF-Chapter-1'. The film did extremely well at the box office. That's not all, KGF Hindi dubbed version movie has smashed many records in Bollywood. No doubt, several actors have a wish to work with him but he is busy with Telugu A-listers actors. He has back to back films in Telugu with Prabhas' Salaar and another film with Jr NTR which is yet to go on floors,shortly.

Prashanth Neel has managed his hectic schedule to watch Dhruva Sarja starrer Pogaru movie. He is very much impressed with the film which led him to share his review with the audience and his fans. Prashanth Neel has shared his review on Pogaru. He hails Dhruva Sarja for his stellar performance in the film. He wrote " A great feel to watch the milestones of movie #poguru.Congratulations to #Nandakishore @iamRashmika and the entire team. @DhruvaSarja the immense love and passion you have towards your work is just amazing. You deserve every bit of the success...More to come guys 👏🏻👏🏻

The film is written and directed by Nanda Kishore. It has been produced by B. K. Gangadhar under the banner of Sri Jagadguru Movies.