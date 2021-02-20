KGF Chapter 2 Telugu Rights Sold to Dil Raju For A Record Price: Guess Amount

Actor Yash featuring KGF: Chapter 2 is a sequel to the 2018 blockbuster hit KGF. The entire nation has been waiting for KGF: Chapter-2. Not long ago, the makers of the movie have released a teaser from the film. The teaser not only created a record but garnered 155 million views on Youtube which is actually a massive feat in the film industry.

The film has created a massive hype among the audience. We are pretty sure, the film will break every possible record once it opens in theatres. Industry sources tell us that KGF:2 Telugu rights sold for a fancy price. Any wild guesses, who bagged the rights of the film. Tollywood top producer Dil Raju has bagged KGF: Chapter-2 Telugu movie rights for a whopping amount of Rs 65 crores. The film is scheduled to release on July 16.

The film is in the post-production stage and the makers are working round the clock to meet the deadline of the film. It is directed by Prashanth Neel and produced by Vijay Kiragandur. The film will be released in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi.