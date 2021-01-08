KGF Chapter 2 Teaser Gets Record Views Despite Leak

Yash starrer 'KGF: Chapter 2' is one of the most anticipated films of the year. Finally, the teaser of birthday boy Yash starrer KGF: Chapter is out. The teaser was originally scheduled to release today @ 10 am but the makers have unveiled it in last night due to sudden leaks. The makers of the movie took to their social media to share the link to the teaser and also spoke about how they had to choose to alter their plans. The teaser went viral in no time on social media platforms.

The Kanada version of KGF 2 teaser clocked 15 million views and still counting. Talking about the teaser, it looks nothing less than a stunner, it also gives us a glimpse of actors Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon. The makers were planned to release the teaser on the occasion of Yash's birthday but some anonymous have leaked the teaser even before the makers. Yash and Prashanth Neel who learned about the teaser leaks have officially released it as soon as they got information. The leaked teaser of KGF: 2 also garnered millions of views as per the sources. No doubt, the film will be money-spinner at the box office.

Apart from Yash and Sanjay Dutt, the film also features Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty, Prakash Raj, Malvika Avinash, Achyuth Kumar, Ayyappa P Sharma, and Rao Ramesh among others. The film is expected to release by end of this year.