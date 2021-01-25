KGF Chapter 2 Rights Is Hot Property For Makers As Demand Goes Up

Actor Yash has become the most sought after actors in Sandalwood with his last outing 'KGF: Chapter-1'. The film has changed the fate of the actor in terms of popularity or earnings. Currently, Yash is awaiting the release of KGF: Chapter-2 which is likely to be released by mid of this year. The film is in post-production stage and Prashanth Neel is working round the clock to meet audience expectations with 'KGF: Chapter-2'. The film is one of the biggest releases of 2021. Recently, the film teaser has smashed all records and became the highest viewed teaser with 153 million views. Yash's KGF: Chapter 1 did fantastic business in Telugu states without any hype.

Expectations are riding high on KGF: Chapter -2. If reports are to be believed, Several Telugu producers and distributors are looking forward to purchase the Telugu rights of the film. Producer and Distributors have offered about Rs 50 to 60 cr to bag the rights. Industry sources tell us that Homable films, the production of KGF:2 are declining the offers and they are demanding Rs 80 cr for the Telugu distribution rights.

The production house of KGF:2 also kept one condition that they will sell only distribution rights, no other proprietary rights. It remains to be seen who will bag the rights of the film.

They have recently wrapped up the climax shoot of the film in Hyderabad. They have spent a whopping amount of Rs 12 cr only on power-packed climax scene. It is worth mentioning here that the KGF: Chapter 1, which was released in 2018, won two National Awards in 2019 for Best Action and Best Special Effects.