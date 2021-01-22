Is This KGF Chapter 2 Release Date?

Actor Yash's forthcoming flick 'KGF: Chapter-2' is one of the most anticipated films of the year. Currently, the film is in post-production stage. The makers of the movie have released a teaser from the film on the occasion of Yash's birthday, January 11. The teaser was loved by one and all. The teaser creates few records on Youtube as the highest viewed and most liked teaser in 24 hours. If pandemic didn't strike, Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2 would have been released in last year.

The makers have pushed the release date to this year due to COVID-19. The makers of the movie have taken a year to complete the shoot but the wait for the movie is going to be worth. Yash fans and audience are highly searching on the internet about the film release date. Industry sources tell us that the makers of KGF: Chapter-2 are planning to release the film on May 30, 2021.

However, there is no official word regarding the same yet. The film will be releasing in multiple languages. Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt will be seen essaying the role of an antagonist in the film. He is a new addition to the film as the film is a sequel to blockbuster hit KGF: Chapter-1. The film is directed by Prashanth Neel and produced under the banner of Hombale Films.