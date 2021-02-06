KGF Chapter 2 Makers Quote Record Price For Overseas Rights

Yash starrer 'KGF: Chapter-2' is one of the biggest release of this year. The film will hit the big screen on July 16, 2021. Ever since, the film teaser was out, it has created curiosity amongst the audience to know another side story of Rocky Bhai. We have learnt from reliable sources that the makers of the film has started getting exorbitant offers from distributors across the globe to bag the theatrical rights of the film. Industry sources tell us that the makers are quoting Rs 80 cr for overseas rights and it is a record price for any Indian movie. Rumors mills that some of the distributors who were thought to purchase the rights of the film seems to be stepping back as they are demanding hefty amount. It is left to see who will bag the overseas rights of KGF: Chapter-2.

Apart from Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty and Raveena Tandon will be seen in key roles in the movie. The film will be released in several languages.