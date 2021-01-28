KGF Chapter 2 Hindi Rights Sold to Farhan Akhtar: Guess Amount

Yash starrer 'KGF: Chapter-2' is undoubtedly one of the most awaited films in recent times. It is a sequel to KGF: Chapter-1 which did extremely well at the box office. The film was released in 2018. The makers of the movie have made the audience happy by announcing its a sequel. As expected the film teaser is mind-blowing which was released on the occasion of Yash's birthday on January,8. It has become the most-watched teaser in India with 160 million views on Youtube.

For whose joined new to the story, 'KGF-2' makers are demanding a large amount to sell the rights of the film. If reports are to be believed, Yash starrer 'KGF-2' Hindi rights have been sold for a staggering Rs 90 cr. The films rights are bagged by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's production house Excel Entertainment. The same production house were purchased the prequel rights for a price Rs 43 cr.

In the direction of Prashanth Neel, a number of stars like Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, and Prakash Raj will be seen in the lead character with kudos in the movie 'KGF Chapter 2'. In the film, Sanjay Dutt will be seen playing the role of chief Villain Adhira. According to the producers, the second part of the film is going to be more powerful and action-packed than before. The audience has never seen this type of action before.