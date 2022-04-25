KGF Chapter 2 Day 11 Collections: Yash Movie on Box Office Rampage

Yash starrer KGF 2 has been a huge success at the box office. It's been more than two weeks that KGF 2 was released in theatres. The film is not showing any signs of slowing down at the box office. Yash and KGF 2 is at number 5 at the worldwide box office.

According to reports, Yash's KGF 2 has earned Rs 20 cr nett from Hindi alone.

The film's total collections are said to be Rs 880 cr. The film's on a rampage at the worldwide box office.

KGF 2 has joined the elite club of Rs 300 cr in the north belt. Director Prashanth Neel, Yash and Producer Vijay Kirgandur were seen celebrating the feat by cutting cake near the beach.

Apart from Yash, KGF 2 features Srinidhi Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Rao Ramesh and Prakash Raj are seen in key roles.