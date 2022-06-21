KGF Chapter 2 Closing Collections

Rocking star Yash's KGF Chapter 2 is still the most talked-about film on social media. Most of them would surely know about the massive business of KGF 2. Post pandemic, only a few films reaped profits at the box office.

One among them was Yash's KGF 2. The film has been declared as the biggest hit of this year.

KGF Chapter 2 was directed by Prashanth Neel. Yash's KGF 2 has rewritten several box office history and created new records in Kannada and Hindi. After its successful run in theatres, here's a detailed report on KGF 2 closing collections in Telugu.

Nizam: Rs 43.43 cr

Ceded: Rs 11.93 cr

UA: Rs 07.96 cr

Andhra: Rs 21.18 cr

Total(AP/TS): Rs 84.50 cr

Verdict: Blockbuster hit