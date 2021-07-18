KGF Chapter 2 Climax Beyond Expectations, Imagination

The KGF Chapter 2 teaser hit a new high on Friday, surpassing 200 million views in just six months, a feat that no other teaser in history has achieved. Fans of Yash and KGF were ecstatic, and they shared their joy on various social media platforms.

Following the incredible achievement on Friday, the filmmakers, director Prashanth Neel, and even Rocking Star Yash were overjoyed and conveyed their gratitude to all the fans, who they referred to as "gangsters". As stated in their message and as revealed in KGF Chapter 1, Yash is unstoppable as the "Monster."

The cinematographer of KGF Chapter 2 Bhuvan Gowda has made a stunning announcement regarding the climax of one of the most-awaited films of the year.

Also Read: Mandhuloda Step Challenge: Here Is The Chance To Win Rs. 1 5 Lakh

The climax of KGF 2 will go above everyone's dreams, imagination, and comparison, according to Bhuvan. For the climax, the filmmakers have devised a destructive and larger-than-life concept.

According to the statement, spectators will witness a massive battle between Adheera and Rocky. As previously stated, there is a chance that Inayath Khalil will team up with Adheera to take on Rocky and bring down his new empire. The climax, it appears, will be violent, thrilling, and give goosebumps to fans. This news brought in more cheer for the KGF-frenzy fans.

With KGF Chapter 1, Kannada star Yash became a pan-India actor, and following the second installment of the KGF franchise, the rock star will become a "pan-world" actor, he added.

The final release date for KGF 2 will be announced soon.