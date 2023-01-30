KGF Actress In Venkatesh's Saindhav?

Victory Venkatesh is all set to team up with director Sailesh Kolanu, who recently rose to fame with HIT 2, which starred Adivi Sesh and Meenakshi Chaudhary in the lead roles. The film turned out to be a decent hit at the box office.

Back to Venkatesh, the film with Kolanu is titled Saindhav.

The latest news doing the rounds is that KGF actress Srinidhi Shetty is likely to play the female lead in the film.

The makers are holding talks with the Sandalwood actress to play the love interest of the F3 and Narappa actor.

Will she agree to be a part of the film or not? It is yet to be known.

The makers are looking forward to releasing the movie during the Sankranthi festival in 2024. More details about the film are yet to be known.