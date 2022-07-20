KGF Actress Srinidhi Shetty Remuneration for Chiyaan Vikram’s Cobra

Kannada actress Srinidhi Shetty has become a sensational star in Sandalwood. Just two films old, she went on to become the most sought-after actress in Kannada thanks to her stellar performance in the KGF franchise.

After the massive success of the KGF franchise, Srinidhi Shetty was catapulted to fame and has been flooded with multiple offers. As of now, she is busy reading different scripts and exploring new offers.

On the other side, Srinidhi Shetty is all set to be sharing screen space with Vikram and also making her foray into Tamil with the film titled Cobra.

News is that post KGF success Srinidhi has doubled her remuneration for Vikram's Cobra. Apparently, Srinidhi Shetty is charging Rs 3 crore for Vikram's Cobra. Although it is a fancy pay cheque for a newbie like Srinidhi Shetty, the makers are left with no choice looking at her demand in Sandalwood.

Cobra is written and directed by R. Ajay Gnanamuthu and produced by S. S. Lalit Kumar, under the banner 7 Screen Studio.