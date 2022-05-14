KGF Actor Yash to Open Koffee With Karan Season 7

Is there any person who doesn't know about Kannada actor Yash? The answer will be a big 'No'. Currently, Yash is ecstatic as his recent outing KGF 2 is still dominating new releases in Telugu and Hindi.

Yash's KGF 2 collection is inching closer to crossing Rs 1200 cr in a couple of days from now. The latest news doing the rounds is that Yash is likely to grace the famous celebrity talk show—Koffee with Karan Season 7.

Noted Bollywood producer Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan is one of the most loved shows by the audience. Karan will soon be returning with the new season 7 in a couple of days. Several celebrities from South Indian film industry are likely to grace the show.

Our beloved actor Yash is said to be on top of the guest list as KGF 2 is performing well in the northern belt. There's a possibility of Yash coming as the first guest on Koffee With Karan Season 7. He iis liklely to share his work experience with KGF director Prashanth Neel.

Would you like to see Yash on Koffee With Karan Season 7? Stay tuned!