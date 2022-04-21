KGF Actor Yash Does Not Follow Any Celebrities On Instagram: Deets Inside

There are a few actors who are still struggling to get a break in their careers. Kannada actor Yash seems to be a lucky actor. He started his career as a television star in the serial Nanda Gokula which used to be aired on ETV Kannada.

Later, Yash also played a supporting character in Jambada Hudugi, and made his debut as a lead actor with Moggina Manasu. Yash's performance in both the films went unnoticed by the audience. However, it was Mr and Mrs Ramachari with his wife Radhika Pandit that brought him fame. Of course Prashanth Neel's KGF: Chapter 1 changed his star status and brought in huge fame for Yash. Now, he is one of the highest-paid actors in the Kannada film industry aka Sandalwood. Yash is said to have charged Rs 27 crore for KGF 2.

If you look at Yash's Instagram profile, he boasts of 7 million followers. What surprised us is that Yash is not following any top celebrities-- be it in Telugu, Hindi or Tamil except his wife Radhika Pandit. Yash also follows another advertisement company named Villainlife.official, Yash probably owns it or endorsing (Villainlife.official) it.

In the meantime, Yash will next be seen in KGF: Chapter 3, it is expected to go on floors by early 2023. Stay tuned to Sakshi Post for more updates.

