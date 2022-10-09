KGF 3 Not Happening, Here's Proof

Is there any need to tell about the history that KGF Chapter 1 and 2 have created? Obviously, a big No. The film created new records not only in the Kannada film industry but also in the entire movie dhunia. After KGF, the filmmakers are trying to come up with movies that attract audiences across the India. We all know that KGF Chapter 1 and 2 were produced by Homable Films. Now, Prabhas is also acting in a movie, Salaar which is being produced by the Homable Films.

It is all known knowledge that Kollywood director Sudha Kongara who won the National Award for Best Screenplay for Soorarai Pottru and production company Hombale Films have teamed up for a new movie. Sharing the news, Hombale Films wrote on Twitter on April 21, "We, at Hombale Films, are proud to announce our next film with director Sudha Kongara. A story that we are certain will capture India's imagination like all our films have."

Soorarai Pottru was released on Amazon Prime Video on November 12.The film was submitted to the Academy Awards and enlisted as one among the 366 films that were eligible for ‘Best Picture’ at the Academy Awards last year. The story of the film is partially based on Simply Fly, the biography of Captain GR Gopinath, who is the founder of Air Deccan.

Now, the news is that Simbu is going to work in Sudha Kongara's film. However, there is no official information regarding this. On the professional front, Simbu is busy with Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu, a Tamil-language gangster film directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, written by B. Jeyamohan and financed by Ishari K. Ganesh. Silambarasan, Siddhi Idnani, Raadhika Sarathkumar, Neeraj Madhav and Siddique will be seen in the key roles in the film.

Decoding all these, it looks like Homable Films is not planning for KGF Chapter 3. After Yash and Prabhas, KGF makers are going to choose Simbu.

Also Read: Arjun Feels Sad For Srihan Sri Satya's Dance Performance