KGF 2 Postponed, Big Announcement From Yash, Prashanth Neel On Release Date

Yash is regarded as one of the best actors in Sandalwood. Yash's upcoming film KGF 2 is one of the most-waited films of the year. The makers of the movie have officially announced that the film would be releasing in the theatres on July 16, 2021. As we are close to the release date, the filmmakers have disappointed the audience. Yes, the release date of KGF 2 has been postponed again.

Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon, who also stars in the film, took to Instagram and shared a post that read, “The monster will only arrive when the hall is filled with gangsters!! His new arrival date will be announced soon.”

The film is being made on a budget of Rs 100 crore. The film will release worldwide in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Malayalam.

KGF 2 features an ensemble cast including Yash as Rocky, Sanjay Dutt as Adheera, Raveena Tandon as Ramika Sen, and Srinidhi Shetty as Reena. The film is directed by Prashanth Neel and produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner Hombale Films.