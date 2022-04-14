KGF 2 OTT Release Date Confirmed: Deets Inside

Prashanth Neel's KGF: Chapter 2 featured Yash and Srinidhi Shetty in the lead roles. The film has earned glowing reviews from the audience. In most of the areas, KGF 2 ticket prices have been increased in single screens and multiplexes.

After hearing fantastic reviews about KGF 2, a section of the audience are searching for KGF 2 digital release date.

KGF 2 digital rights have been acquired by Amazon Prime Video. There's a chance of KGF 2 streaming on Amazon Prime Video in the early week of June. KGF 2 digital release won't happen anytime soon. There's a chance of KGF 2 hitting the OTT platforms sometime in June.

However, the makers are yet to announce the official OTT release date of the film. KGF 2 is directed by Prashanth Neel and produced by Hombale Films.