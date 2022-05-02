KGF 2 Mints Gold At US Box Office

Kannada actor Yash's latest offering KGF 2 is maintaining a stronghold at the office. Not to mention, Yash's KGF 2 is dominating new releases like Chiranjeevi's Acharya, Ajay Devgn's Runway 34 and other a few releases.

The film is minting gold at the USA box office. KGF 2 has managed to earn $7 million alone in the USA. On the other hand, KGF 2 made the business of Rs 347 cr alone in Hindi.

The film's total collections are tally up to Rs 1070 cr. KGF 2 is still ruling the box office like a boss even after two weeks of its release. KGF 2 has emerged as one of the biggest profitable ventures in recent times. Recently, Yash and the film unit celebrated the film's success in Goa.

The team also expressed their gratitude to the audience for making a splash at the box office. After KGF 2, the entire nation has been waiting for KGF 3. The film is directed by Prashanth Neel, it also stars Srinidhi Shetty, Sanjay Dutt and Raveen in the lead roles.

