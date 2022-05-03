KGF 2 Joins Rs 100 cr club in Tamil Nadu

Kannada actor Yash might have dreamt about KGF 2 massive business across the nation. It's been close to two weeks, and the film was released in theatres.

Even though there are a few new films in theatres, from Chiranjeevi's Acharya to Ajay Devgn's Runway 34, KGF 2 has been the moviegoer's first pick.

With each passing day, the film is creating a new benchmark for upcoming pan Indian films. During the first week of KGF 2 release, the film joined Rs 100 cr club in Hindi, KGF 2 total business in the Hindi belt is Rs 380 cr plus. Now, we hear Yash's KGF 2 once again crossed Rs 100 cr business in Tamil Nadu.

Looking at the film's collections, we could easily say that all audience seems to be enjoying the film. So far, KGF 2 total business sums up to Rs 1100 cr at the worldwide box office. KGF 2 has become one of the biggest hits of this year. The film was directed by Prashanth Neel.

