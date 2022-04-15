KGF 2 Hindi Joins Rs 50 Cr Club On Day Of Its Release

The names of Director Prashanth Neel and Yash are making all the loud noises on social media. The duo is basking in the glory of their recent release KGF 2. The film has got a fantastic opening across the globe.

KGF 2 was able to join Rs 50 cr club on the opening day itself at the box office. KGF 2 has managed to earn Rs 54 cr from Hindi alone. The film is now the second biggest opener in North India.

As per trade reports, KGF is said to have collected a whopping 130 crore plus on its opening day, with Kerala and not Karnataka recording the highest collection. KGF 2 collected a whopping 54 crores from Hindi alone and 67 lakhs from Chennai, considering Vijay's Beast had released just a day earlier.

The collections are expected to pick up today (Good Friday holiday) and the long weekend ahead. KGF is produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner Homable productions. Apart from Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena, Srinidhi Shetty and a few others are seen in key roles.