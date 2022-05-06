KGF 2 Hindi Beats Aamir Khan's Dangal Collections: Deets Inside

Is there any record that Yash's latest release KGF hasn't broken? The answer is obviously, a big No. The film is on a record breaking spree ever since it opened in theatres. The film has earned Rs 100 cr in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Hindi. On the other hand, Yash's KGF 2 has also crossed Rs 1000 cr at the worldwide box office.

The latest news we hear is that Yash starrer KGF 2 has surpassed the lifetime collections of Aamir Khan's Dangal to become the second biggest Hindi grosser. KGF 2 total collections sums up to Rs 392 cr. Currently, Prabhas' Baahubali and Yash's KGF 2 are the highest grossing films in Hindi.

It is indeed a celebration time for Prabhas and Yash fans.

KGF 2 was directed by Prashanth Neel. Currently, director Prashanth Neel is in celebration mood on the personal as well as professional front. On the one hand, Prashanth Neel is celebrating his wedding anniversary with his wife and he was spotted with none other than Tollywood actor Jr NTR.

On the other hand, Prashanth Neel's KGF 2 is going steady at the box office.

What more can one ask for, right?

