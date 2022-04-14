KGF 2 Effect: RRR Collections to Slow Down?

No doubt, Yash could definitely be in cloud nine as his latest release KGF 2 gathered immense love and appreciation from fans and critics. Yash phone could have been flooded with congratulatory messages.

After opening to positive response, Yash's KGF 2 is likely to dominate RRR at the box office. So far, Rajamouli's RRR has joined Rs 1000 cr club at the worldwide box office. KGF 2 is likely to join Rs 100 cr on opening day it self, as per the trade experts.

How many will KGF 2 is going to beat RRR is yet to be seen. KGF 2 is directed by Prashanth Neel, fans are calling him Einstein Of Elevation on social media as KGF 2 will consist many elevations for every five minutes in the film.

Yash's killer looks and mind-blowing acting will make the audience glued to their seats. Sanjay Dutt, Rao Ramesh, Prakash Raj, Raveena and others are seen in key roles. Back to RRR, the film stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead roles.

