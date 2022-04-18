KGF 2 Day Four Collections: Yash's Film Unstoppable At the Box Office

Kannada actor Yash's latest offering KGF 2 is creating waves on social media. The film has also kept the cash registers ringing at the box office ever since it opened in theatres. KGF 2 joined Rs 500 cr club and heading to step into the Rs 600 cr club with today's collections. The actual test for KGF 2 collections will begin from today as it is Monday. If KGF 2 continues to do the same business like the last week, then the film would end up collecting more than Rs 1000 crores at the worldwide box office.

Speaking about the latest collections, KGF 2 is said to have earned Rs 132.13 cr at the worldwide box office. The film's total collections are said to be Rs 551.83 cr. The exact figures are yet to be known.

After the release of KGF 2, Yash shaved off his beard which he sported since the launch of the film. Yash managed to maintain the same style till the promotions of the film ended. Now, the KGF actor has removed the Rocky Bhai beard style. Audience is the best judge and the film has passed the test in flying colors.

Yash thanked his fans and audience for their love and support towards the film. KGF 2 was directed by Prashanth Neel and also stars Sanjay Dutt, Rao Ramesh, Srinidhi Shetty and Prakash Raj in important roles.

Also Read: Prabhas Cameo In KGF 3?