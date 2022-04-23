KGF 2 Day 9 Collections: Yash Film Dominates Shahid Kapoor's Jersey

Rocking Star Yash starrer KGF 2 continues do steady business at the box office. KGF 2 is doing tremendous business ever since the film opened in theatres.

The latest news we hear is that Yash's KGF 2 is dominating Shahid Kapoor's new release, Jersey in Hindi, which is a remake of Natural Star Nani's Telugu movie. KGF 2 has managed to earn Rs 250 cr plus from Hindi alone.

Meanhwile, Jersey has opened to mixed reviews from the audience while KGF 2 continues to fetch big bucks at the box office.

Speaking about KGF 2 latest collections, Yash's KGF 2 is said to have earned Rs 35 cr on its ninth day at the box office.

The film's total collections currently stands at Rs 780 cr plus. The official figures are yet to be revealed by the makers.

Yash has thanked the audience for supporting and making it a splash hit at the box office. Yash will soon be joining in the sets of KGF 3, which will be also directed by Prashanth Neel.

Also Read: Bigg Boss Non Stop: Ashu And Ajay Talk Behind Akhil's Back

