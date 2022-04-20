KGF 2 Day 6 Collections: Yash's Film Ruling Box Office

After the huge success of his latest release KGF 2, Sandalwood Actor Yash is spending some quality time with his family. He went on a vacation after his latest release received tremendous response from fans and movie buffs. So far, Yash starrer KGF 2 has made a business of Rs 600 cr plus at the worldwide box office.

Speaking about the latest collections, KGF 2 has reportedly collected a whopping Rs 125 cr on its sixth day at the box office. The film's total collection stands at Rs 680 cr plus. The film has shattered all box office records in Telugu and Hindi.

People are guessing that KGF lifetime collections could surpass that of Baahubali franchise. Will KGF 2 be able to continue the same business at the box office remains to be seen.

KGF Chapter 2 is directed by Prashanth Neel. Prakash Raj, Srinidhi Shetty, Malavika Avinash and Prakash Raj are seen in pivotal roles.

