KGF 2 Day 5 Collections: Yash Movie Tops Box Office Even On Week Day

Kannada actor Yash is ecstatic as his recent outing KGF: Chapter 2 is doing unstoppable business at the box office. The talk about the film among movie buffs won't die down anytime soon.

KGF 2 is running to fully packed theatres even on week days, which is really a big deal for any new release at the box office. Thanks to the film's content and positive word of mouth drawing huge crowds to theatres. Fans are thronging theatres to catch a glimpse of Yash in KGF 2. The film is ruling the worldwide box office.

Talking about the collections, Yash's KGF 2 is said to have earned Rs 120 cr on its sixth day at the box office. The total collections of KGF 2 are said to be Rs 600 cr plus. The makers are yet to reveal the official figures of KGF 2. For those who joined in late to the story, KGF 2 has surpassed Rajamouli's RRR lifetime collections by earning Rs 200 cr in the Hindi belt.

So far, none of the films did such massive business in Hindi, except KGF 2. The entire team is elated about the film's success. KGF 2 was directed by Prashanth Neel.