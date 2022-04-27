KGF 2 Day 13 Collections: Yash Movie Dominates Box Office

The entire nation is talking about one film and it is none other than KGF 2 which stars Rocking Star Yash in the lead role. The movie is a sequel to KGF 1, directed by Prashanth Neel.

KGF 2 focuses on how Rocky Bhai will conquer the empire in part 2. The wait for the sequel was not only worth, but also got the audience curious about KGF 3.

Yash's KGF 2 earned glowing reviews from fans, audiences, and critics. Thanks to the gripping direction and amazing performance by each and every actor in the film.

Talking about the latest collections, KGF 2 is said to have raked in a whopping Rs 15 cr on its 13th day at the box office. The total gross collections of KGF 2 is now said to be Rs 920 cr.

The official figures are yet to be known. KGF 2 was bankrolled by Vijay Kirgandur. Prashanth Neel, Producer Vijay Kirgandur and Yash recently celebrated the global success of KGF 2 in Goa. Pics of the KGF trio celebrating have gone viral in no time.

