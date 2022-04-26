KGF 2 Day 12 Collections: Yash Film Fails To Break Baahubali 2, Tanhaji Box Office Record

Yash's latest outing KGF 2 is not showing any signs of slowing down at the box office. The film has been creating huge waves on social media ever since the film opened in theatres. The film has set a new benchmark for upcoming pan-India movies.

According to trade reports, KGF 2 has crossed Rs 100 cr net in Mumbai circuit and gone on to become the third highest-grossing film in Mumbai after Baahubali 2 and Tanhaji. KGF 2 is said to have earned eight times more than the film's prequel at the USA box office.

The film is heading towards joining the elite $7 million mark club. KGF 2 is expected to touch the figures by weekend.

Yash, Prashanth Neel and the entire team are ecstatic over the audience response to the film. KGF 2 also stars Sanjay Dutt, Rao Ramesh, Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena and Prakash Raj in key roles.

