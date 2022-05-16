KGF 2 Creates A New Record In India

Rocking star Yash's KGF 2 is still dominating the new releases of this year. It has been more than one month since KGF 2 was released in theatres. Still, the film is doing steady business at the box office.

The latest news doing the rounds is that KGF 2 has grossed more than Rs 1000 cr alone at the domestic box office. It is the second film to achieve this feat after Prabhas' Baahubali franchise.

It is indeed a happy occasion for Yash, the creators of KGF 2, and Sulthan fans. Srinidhi Shetty, Rao Ramesh, Prakash Raj, Raveena Tandon, and Sanjay Dutt are seen in key roles. The film was directed by Prashanth Neel.

