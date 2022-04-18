KGF 2 Creates A New Record In Hindi

Kannada actor Yash's latest outing, KGF 2, is trending on all social media platforms. The audience can't stop gushing about the film. Yash fans are raving about the film.

We have learnt from our trusted sources that KGF 2 is running in full-packed theatres across the globe. With each passing day, Yash's KGF 2 is setting a new record at the box office.

According to the most recent reports, KGF 2 is on track to become the fastest regional film to reach Rs 200 crore.

So far, Yash's KGF 2 has made a business of Rs 193.99 cr alone in Hindi. How Yash took control over Mumbai in KGF 2, and he is doing the same with KGF 2 in theatres with film collections.

Check out the KGF 2 day-wise collections in detail:

Day 1 (Thursday): ₹53.95 cr.

Day 2 (Friday): ₹46.79 cr.

Day 3 (Saturday): ₹42.90 cr.

Day 4 (Sunday): ₹50.35 cr.

Total: ₹193.99

KGF 2 is directed by Prashanth Neel and also stars Sanjay Dutt, Rao Ramesh, Srinidhi Shetty, and Prakash Raj in important roles.

