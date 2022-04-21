KGF 2 Collections: Yash Movie Mints Gold at Box Office on Day 7

Yash's KGF 2 was released on April 14 in a record number of screens around the world. The film is having a dream run at the box office. KGF 2 is minting gold at the box office. KGF 2 has broken records of all the blockbusters like Baahubali, RRR, Pushpa, Sulthan, Sanju among others.

The entire nation is talking highly about KGF 2. Talking about the latest collections, KGF 2 is estimated to have earned Rs 95 cr on its seventh day at the box office.

The total net collections of KGF 2 from Hindi is said to be Rs 254 cr plus. The total gross collections of KGF 2 across the nation is estimated be around Rs 590 cr. KGF 2 worldwide collections of seven days stands at 718 cr plus.

The official figures are yet to be known. Apart from Yash, Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena, Prakash Raj, Rao Ramesh and Sanjay Dutt are seen in important roles. The film is directed by Prashanth Neel.