Kennedy Club In Telugu, First Look Poster Out!

Kennedy Club, directed by Suseenthiran is going to be released in Telugu soon. Sasikumar acted in the lead role in the Tamil sports film based on Kabbadi game. Today, on the occasion of Sankranti, the makers of the movie have released the first look poster of 'Kennedy Club'.

Sasikumar, Bharati Raja, Meenakshi Govindarajan and Suri will be seen in the key roles in the flick. Kennedy Club is going to be bankrolled under Apollo Productions banner.

Releasing the first look poster, the producer Ravuri Venkata Swamy said that, "Suseenthiran directed the film, Kennedy Club and it turned out as a super hit in Tamil." He further added that the filmmaker created a fabulous piece and will surely be loved by Telugu audience as well. He said that they have decided to release the film in Tollywood as well.