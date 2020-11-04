Keerthy Suresh's OTT Release Miss India Leaked On Movierulz

Keerthy Suresh's latest Telugu movie Miss India, directed by debutant Narendra Nath and produced by Mahesh S Koneru is now streaming on Netflix along with the dubbed versions.

This is the second OTT release for a National Award-winning actress, after her previous movie Penguin too had a digital release in mid-June. However, the buzz is that Keerthy Suresh's latest flick Miss India, which had generated a lot of expectations among fans and audience has been leaked online for free download by the infamous piracy website Movierulz. Keerthy Suresh's movie has become the latest victim to fall prey to piracy

The movie is about the journey of a young middle-class woman, who nurses entrepreneurial dreams and moves to the US. She launches her own tea brand named “Miss India”. In a recent interview, the charming actress said that the film will encourage and inspire young women to follow their hearts and passion.

Keerthy Suresh's Miss India also stars Jagapathi Babu, Rajendra Prasad, Nadiya, Naveen Chandra, Naresh, and Kamal Kamaraju in key roles. Bankrolled by Mahesh S Koneru under the banner East Coast Productions, the Keerthy Suresh-starrer has music composed by S Thaman.

It is worth mentioning here that Tamil rockerz is one another piracy sites which leak movies. However, their site has now been blocked.