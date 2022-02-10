Keerthy Suresh's Good Luck Sakhi Digital Premiere On Amazon Prime Video

Along with Keerthy Suresh, Good Luck Sakhi also stars Aadhi and Jagapathi Babu in pivotal roles and is written and directed by Nagesh Kukunoor

Amazon Prime Video today announces the exclusive digital premiere of Telugu dramedy Good Luck Sakhi starring Keerthy Suresh, Aarhi and Jagapathi Babu that was recently released in theaters. Prime members in India and more than 240 countries and territories worldwide can stream the film starting February 12. Written and directed by Nagesh Kukunoor, the film will be available in Telugu, Malayalam and Tamil.

Good Luck Sakhi is a story about a happy-go-lucky girl Sakhi Pamar (portrayed by Keerthy Suresh), who hails from the Banjara tribe in the Rayalaseema region. Nicknamed ‘Bad Luck Sakhi’ by those around her, the villagers consider Sakhi’s presence as a bad omen in any given situation. A colonel (portrayed by Jagapathi Babu) arrives in the village, hunting for a promising shooter whom he wishes to prep for the bigger stage. Sakhi has a gift for aiming targets that makes her a natural in shooting. How far will Sakhi fly under the guidance of the Colonel?

