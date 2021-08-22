Keerthy Suresh Ties Rakhi To His Bholaa Shankar Brother Megastar Chiranjeevi

It’s megastar Chiranjeevi’s birthday today and it’s Raksha Bandhan as well. Title poster of Bholaa Shankar gets overwhelming response and it is trending top nationwide.

To be directed by Meher Ramesh, Keerthy Suresh plays Chiranjeevi’s sister in the film which is set in the backdrop of Kolkata. The actress on the eve of Raksha Bandhan has tied the rakhi to Chiranjeevi and also wished him happy birthday.

“Chellellandari Raksha Bandham… Abhimanulandari Athma Bandham… Mana Andari Annayya Janma Dinam… Happy Birthday Annayya…”

Brother and sister bonding is going to be one of the major highlights of the film and Chiranjeevi and Keerthy Suresh are set to mesmerize as brother-sister.

In fact, their chemistry in the video tells the kind of bonding they are going to share on screen.

Sister's character is very crucial and Keerthy Suresh is the best pick. And making the announcement on the eve of Raksha Bandhan is a right choice and the video will be remembered for long.

"I take this auspicious occasion to wish you a very Happy Birthday @KChiruTweets sir! Working alongside you is a dream for me & I can’t wait to kick start this marvelous journey! Happy Birthday Annayya," Keerthy Suresh has posted on her Twitter releasing the video.

Mahati Swara Sagar who provided wonderful BGM for the motion poster has come up with a pleasant music for the Raksha Bandhan special video as well. Sagar sets delightful mood with his BGM.

Meher Ramesh is known for making stylish and commercial entertainers and Bholaa Shankar is going to be a stylish action thriller laced with family emotions.

Anil Sunkara’s AK Entertainments will be producing the film, in association with Creative Commercials.

The regular shooting of Bholaa Shankar commences soon, while it will release in theatres in 2022.

The title announcement with the Motion poster has worked like a charm. The Motion poster is trending on YouTube and now this video is going viral on social media. Together they take the hype and expectations on this film to the next level.