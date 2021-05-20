Keerthy Suresh Opens About Wedding Plans!

Sizzling actress Keerthy Suresh’s wedding rumours are back yet again in the news. A few days ago, there were rumours that Keerthy Suresh would be getting hitched to Kollywood music director Anirudh Ravichander. The rumours seem to have reached the ears of Keerthy Suresh and her family members.

They have slammed the rumours as untrue with no basis Keerthy Suresh in a recent interview opened up about her wedding plans to the media. She said, "I really don’t know from where the seed grew about my wedding. It really came as a surprise to me. I will let everyone know if there is any major occurrence in my life. Presently, I am fully committed to my career in the film industry. Work is above anything.”

On the professional front, Keerthy Suresh will next be seen in Mahesh Babu starrer Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The film is directed by Parasuram of Geetha Govindam fame. Mahesh Babu is likely to essay the role of a Bank officer, while Keerthy Suresh's role is still under the wraps. There’s no official confirmation about their characters in the film. Sarkaru Vaari Paata is slated for release next year during Sankranthi.