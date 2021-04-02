Keerthy Suresh Marriage With Anirudh: Mahanati Actress Breaks Silence

There are a lot of rumors making the rounds around National award winner Keerthy Suresh's marriage. Keerthy Suresh is one of the top actors in the southern film industry. Sometime back, there was a rumor that Keerthy Suresh is all set to tie the knot with a businessman and a few reports even stated that the engagement was over.

A few publications and portals also stated recently that the Mahanati actress was going to marry Kollywood music director Anirudh Ravichandran. Keerthy Suresh and Anirudh Ravichandran worked together in films like 'Remo', and 'Agnyaathavaasi'. Earlier, Keerthy Suresh sent birthday wishes to Anirudh. After this, netizens confirmed that the two could be getting married soon.

Putting all speculation to rest, Keerthy Suresh cleared rumors by saying that she was shocked and surprised all at the same time when she saw the poster of her marriage. She said she found a lot of posts about her marriage. She even said that a few websites had mentioned that she had already been married not just once but thrice. And cleared the air saying that she had no such plans. Urging rumours mongers to stop spreading false news about her personal life. Keerthy Suresh signed off saying her focus right now was her career.