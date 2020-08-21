Keerthy Suresh To Join 'Adi Purush'?

Director Om Raut and T-Series have come forward to make a big announcement about the film, Adi Purush. The movie stars Prabhas in the lead role and the story is said to be inspired from Epic, Ramayana.

Om Raut came up with a big box office hit, Tanhaji starring Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan and Kajol last year. He worked on pre-production of Adi Purush for more than 16 months to give Prabhas, a narration. Looking at the preparedness of the director, impressed by his vision, Prabhas accepted the offer.

Now, we hear that the team wants to block the dates of other cast members early enough to start shooting from October or November, 2021. As the film involves major VFX portions and big sets, this one year time, will be used to plan the shoot perfectly and complete it in shorter time. Post production works might take up to 8 months to one year time, say reports.

Prabhas will complete his film with director, Nag Ashwin and lead actress, Deepika Padukone, before joining Adi Purush. Well, the Mahanati connection for Prabhas might not stop with Nag Ashwin, director of his next and Mahanati.

Mahanati herself, that is, Keerthy Suresh could join Adi Purush as leading lady, in the character of Sita. The discussions are going on with the actress, say reports. According to them, Prabhas will appear as Lord Ram and Keerthy Suresh, will appear as Sita. The film won't be complete rendition of epic Ramayan but a portion least explored, say reports.