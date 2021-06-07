Keerthy Suresh’s Good Luck Sakhi Will Release In Theatres, Makers Clarify

Sizzling actress Keerthy Suresh's upcoming flick 'Good Luck Sakhi' is back in the news. With the second wave of coronavirus confining people jndoors, several filmmakers have opted to release their movies on OTT platforms. There was a rumor that Keerthy Suresh's Good Luck Sakhi would also get released on OTT. But, those rumors are not true.

Yes, what you read is right. The makers of the movie have rubbished all rumors about the movie's OTT release. They have released a press note in which producer Sudheer Chandra has stated, “There are rumours that we are going for a direct OTT release all over media. Kindly request media to refrain from saying so. None of it is true. We will come with an update in any. Hoping everyone stays home and stays safe.”

Good Luck film is directed by Nagesh Kukunoor and the film will be released in multiple languages. Aadi Pinisetty and Jagapathi Babu will appear in prominent roles. The film was supposed to release in theatres last week, but it had to be postponed owing to the second wave of Coronavirus. We will keep you posted on the new release date of 'Good Luck Sakhi'. Watch this space for more.