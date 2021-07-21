Keeravani Thanks Top Bollywood Singer For Soulful Rendition of RRR Song

Undoubtfully, RRR is the one of the most eagerly awaited films of the year. The presence of ace filmmaker S.S Rajamouli behind the cameras and the stellar cast should be enough to draw crowds to theatres.

Amit Trivedi, who has made a name for himself in the field of music as a music director and singer, has recorded a song for SS Rajamouli's period drama RRR. The singer, music director, and songwriter announced on Twitter that he and music composer MM Keeravani have recorded a song for the film. He thanked Keeravani for the opportunity and referred to him as a legend.

Amit Trivedi, who composed music for Vikrant Massey and Taapsee Pannu's Haseen Dillruba, loved singing for RRR alongside MM Keeravani. This is the first time the two composers have worked together.

