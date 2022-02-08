Kaushal Manda Slams Deepthi Sunaina

Remember Kaushal Manda? He was a participant of Bigg Boss Telugu 2. Interestingly, even Deepthi Sunaina was a contestant in the same season. Kaushal and Deepthi used to behave like enemies in the house. Deepthi had predicted that Kaushal Manda would get eliminated from the house in just two weeks after the show's run. But much to everyone's surprise, Deepthi Sunaina got eliminated and Kaushal Manda ended up winning the show.

Now, in a latest development, Kaushal Manda has recalled that moment and made some sensational comments against her. He has said, "Deepthi Sunaina doesn't even have experience as my age, she said I'll leave the house. I decided to become the winner, finally, I did." We are not sure why Kaushal spoke about her out of the blue without any context after all these days. But Kaushal's latest comments on Deepthi Sunaina have gone viral.

Meanhwile, Bigg Boss Telugu makers are gearing up for the OTT version of the show. The show is set to start streaming in the last week of February.

