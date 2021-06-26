Kathi Mahesh Survives Car Accident, Rushed to Nellore Hospital

Leading film critic and actor Kathi Mahesh escaped a major road accident. His car collided with a lorry at Chandrasekharapuram in the Kodavalur zone of Nellore district.

Mahesh sustained minor injuries in the accident. Kathi Mahesh was rushed to Medicare Hospital in Nellore. However, Mahesh's car was crushed in the mishap. There is no clarity yet on how the accident happened.

Kathi Mahesh has become popular among critics for his controversial posts on Pawan Kalyan. He had also been expelled from Hyderabad in the past for making controversial remarks on the Ramayana.